Resources available to help veterans with suicidal thoughts

If you are a veteran in crisis or concerned about someone who is, help is here.

In January, the new COMPACT Act went into effect across the U.S. The COMPACT Act is the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment legislation. The act allows all honorably discharged veterans who are experiencing a suicidal crisis to go to any mental health care facility for no-cost treatment. Veterans do not need to be enrolled to use this benefit.

This provision makes critical and potentially live-saving support available to our dedicated veteran community who have served our nation.

The COMPACT Act allows the VA to:

Provide, pay for or reimburse treatment of eligible individuals' emergency suicide care, transportation costs and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.

Make referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.

Why this matters