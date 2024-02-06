Resources available to help veterans with suicidal thoughts

If you are a veteran in crisis or concerned about someone who is, help is here.
In January, the new COMPACT Act went into effect across the U.S. The COMPACT Act is the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment legislation. The act allows all honorably discharged veterans who are experiencing a suicidal crisis to go to any mental health care facility for no-cost treatment. Veterans do not need to be enrolled to use this benefit.
This provision makes critical and potentially live-saving support available to our dedicated veteran community who have served our nation.
The COMPACT Act allows the VA to:
Why this matters
This expansion of access to care is designed to help prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing no-cost behavioral health care in times of crisis. It will also increase access to suicide care for up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA.
Don't wait. Help is available. We are listening.
If someone is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly. Further, public helplines include:
As a behavioral health care provider right here in Cape Girardeau, our team at Southeast Behavioral Hospital is dedicated to #BeThere in a manner that promotes hope, resiliency, connectedness and recovery.
Tim Cockrell is the CEO and managing director of Southeast Behavioral Hospital.