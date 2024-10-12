In the wake of Donald Trump's latest indictment, two basic defenses have been offered: He did nothing wrong, and it doesn't matter that he did anything wrong.

So far, most of his defenders are more comfortable making the latter argument.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is one of the few exceptions. On CNN, Jordan argued that Trump did nothing wrong by keeping extremely sensitive classified information next to a toilet, among other places, because the president "can classify and he can control access to national security information however he wants."

It's based on a theory of presidential prerogatives. But it has at least one fatal flaw: Trump isn't the president. Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, sidesteps this point, saying he takes Trump "at his word" that he "mentally" declassified everything before leaving office, even though there's an actual tape of Trump saying that he didn't.

Most Republicans don't have the fortitude for such brazen Stakhanovite defenses of Comrade Trump. After all, even his former attorney general, William Barr, says the indictment is "very, very, damning" and that Trump is "toast" if even half of it is true.

The more widespread argument among Republicans is a variant of anti-anti-Trumpism. Specifically: Prosecuting Trump would be wrong because Hillary Rodham Clinton wasn't prosecuted in 2016 for her email misbehavior or because Joe Biden hasn't been prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

Hence, the Trump loyalists insist, we have a "two-tiered" system of justice. This, of course, leaves out the fact that Biden and Clinton (and Mike Pence) cooperated with the Justice Department, while Trump is accused, in full and exhausting detail, of obstructing the investigation.

Still, I think these arguments have some merit. Some Trump defenders often overstate or misstate the facts, but I believe that Clinton's private email server scheme was outrageous, and it would have been better if FBI Director James B. Comey had recommended that she be charged instead of declining to do so.