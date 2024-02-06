Republicans need to unite, not fight

I don’t blame the public for not wanting to put the Republican Party back in power in Washington.

As the GOP proved again in the House last week, it’s incapable of accomplishing anything of importance.

Last week, the big vote was over the reauthorization of a reformed version of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — aka, FISA.

FISA is the controversial act that permits U.S. spy agencies to gather foreign intelligence by collecting the communications of non-Americans located outside the country.

It’s considered by government officials to be a crucial tool for disrupting terror attacks, cyber intrusions and foreign espionage.

But, as we know, FISA was abused by Democrats, the FBI and the CIA to spy on members of the Trump campaign, subvert his presidency and violate the civil rights of American citizens.

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed for passage of the reformed FISA bill.

But Donald Trump said it deserved to be killed, and about 20 conservative Republican members who thought FISA’s powers should be weakened more severely joined with Democrats to block it.

Everyone agrees FISA is an important tool against terrorism and we will probably still get a compromise version of it by April 19.

But it’s up to the Republicans in the House to fix FISA so it can never again be used against our own people.

Ordinarily, that should not be too hard to do when you control the House, even by a few votes. But Republicans in Washington can’t even control their own members or unite behind their own leaders.

They just recently dumped Speaker Kevin McCarthy and replaced him with Johnson.

Now Marjorie Taylor Greene is causing trouble again and talking about ousting Johnson as speaker because he worked with Democrats to pass big spending bills.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of California is doing the same stupid, suicidal things on a state level.