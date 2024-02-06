Remembering and misremembering Buckley

I cried and cried and cried on the night of Feb. 27, 2008. I'm not sure anyone ever did that while watching Charlie Rose on PBS before. But there I was.

William F. Buckley Jr. had died that day, and Rose played recaps of interviews with Bill over the years. Bill founded National Review magazine in 1955, and I was editor of the magazine's website when he died.

I announced his death online and received so many beautiful notes that day about the impact he had on people's lives. One doctor told me that Bill was the father figure in his life -- as his mother encouraged him to watch Bill's PBS show "Firing Line". Catholic priests told me that he helped inspire their vocations. A nun said the same. People told me that when they met him, he made them feel like the most important person in the world.

I mention this because PBS's "American Masters" series has a new documentary about Bill, "The Incomparable Mr. Buckley". I'm grateful, because he was a cultural force, and the show captures some of that impact.

What I love about the documentary, as someone who was humbled and blessed to know Bill a bit in his later years, is the amount of time it spends listening to his son, Christopher, talking about their time together sailing and his father's love for his wife, Patricia.

But something the treatment misses is Bill's faith in God and deep appreciation for everything that came before him and made him who he was.

If there is one word that would accurately describe Bill, it would be gratitude. Bill didn't think he was the greatest person to come on the human scene. He knew he had a calling to serve for as long as he was on the Earth.