Remember the generosity

Tragedies always seem to bring out the best and the worst in humanity. The twin hurricanes -- Harvey and Irma -- are just the latest example.

The national unity and helping spirit of Americans was in full display first in Texas and then in Florida as Mother Nature delivered a costly blow in terms of damage and loss of life.

Even in our little corner of the world, hundreds if not thousands of volunteers have been working since Harvey struck Texas to gather essential provisions in an effort to help those in desperate need.

And of course, we are not alone.

If perchance you were on the highways this weekend, you surely noticed utility crews from through the Midwest heading in convoys toward Florida. I quit counting at 50 trucks during a mid-afternoon drive on Sunday.

And churches by the score gathered tons of necessities for families displaced and in need of help during this national catastrophe.

The stories of heroic rescues could fill a book. In short, American generosity and concerns for their fellow man prompted millions of Americans to donate their time and money to come to the aid of others they will never know.

If indeed there is anything good that can come from tragedy, the display of unity and cooperation and sympathy for others will be remembered especially by those on the receiving end of this national outpouring.