Reining in big government

"The least government is the best government. We should have just as little as we can get along with." Those are the wise words of Harry S Truman, a proud Missouri native and America's 33rd president. It's been several decades since he spoke those words, yet they still ring true today. That's because the federal government has become significantly more powerful after two years of one-party Democrat rule in Washington. But what's even more concerning is how the Left is using big government to force their views and beliefs across all of society. They've given Americans an ultimatum: either adopt their radical values or get left behind -- or in some cases, thrown into jail.

The Biden administration has weaponized the federal government to target and harass Americans who hold different beliefs. We saw the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) go after parents who simply disagree with what their children are learning in school. And more recently, the Left has called on the FBI to go after a new target: the pro-life movement. In September, a father from Pennsylvania was arrested by the FBI at his home and charged with breaking federal law for allegedly pushing an out-of-control abortion clinic volunteer who verbally abused his young son at a peaceful protest outside an abortion provider back in 2021. It's important to point out that the FBI stepped in despite the fact that local authorities had already dropped the charges. The Biden administration is seemingly more concerned with going after pro-life Americans than bringing to justice the violent, radical Leftists who have attacked over 72 pregnancy resource centers and 80 churches since reports of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision first emerged. To date, there have been zero reports of FBI investigations or Justice Department prosecutions in relation to these heinous attacks.

The rich have gotten richer and the poor have gotten poorer under one-party Democrat rule of Washington. That's because, over the last two years, the Left has spent trillions of taxpayer dollars on massive spending bills to improve the lives of the wealthy and their liberal supporters at the expense of the working class.