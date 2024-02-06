Refusal to be blunt on mental illness leading to chaos

When an entire kindergarten class was murdered by Adam Lanza two weeks before Christmas in 2012, I was paralyzed with grief.

Usually, when tragedies occur to other people, I say a prayer and move on. But that all changed with Newtown. When I saw those sweet young faces, a class portrait of promise and then immense grief, it felt as if I had lost my own family.

While most commentators were talking about gun control, I was focused on mental health, because Lanza was clearly a troubled man whose depression and sociopathy had been ignored until it was too late.

Back then, it was still possible to raise the issue of psychosis and mental illness without being labeled intolerant. People were willing to at least listen to the possibility that guns do not shoot themselves, and that the greatest danger to society is not a bullet, but a damaged and untreated psyche.

Not anymore.

Not only are those of us who want to focus on mental health accused of being mean to the afflicted and apologists for the gun lobby, we are tarred as bigots.

That came full circle last week with the mass shooting in Nashville. Like Newtown, the shooting involved little children, and was hauntingly reminiscent of what happened over a decade ago.

When children are murdered, that changes everything. The conversation rises to an entirely different level.

But unlike Newtown and to a much lesser extent Uvalde, which was overshadowed by the cowardice and incompetence of lawenforcement, the shooting in Nashville showed just how far down into the rabbit hole we have gone.

The shooter, whose name I will not repeat because she deserves to be erased from the book of humanity, reportedly identified as a trans man.

As of this writing, her entire motives are not clear, but it is clear that she targeted a Christian school, one that she had attended 20 years before.

And while no one has conclusively established that hostility toward Christianity and conservative social policy played a role in the massacre, some in the media clearly believed that this was the case.

Not only did they believe that this was the motive, they seemed to think it was justified.

For example, Terry Moran from ABC News reported on the shooting while making sure to note that the state of Tennessee had passed some so-called anti-trans legislation, a strange comment to make while the bodies of massacred children who had nothing to do with trans controversies were not even at the funeral home.