Recovering attorney finds deeper meaning with Red Cross

Julian Watkins did what he thought he should do after college. The Cairo, Illinois native went to law school and started his career in corporate law.

This path, paved with expectations of success and financial enrichment, failed to fulfill him. He later took a job as a janitor, opened up his own legal practice, coached basketball and then became a prosecutor.

Still, something was missing.

Now the 30-something-year-old man finds a deeper fulfillment in his work as the executive director of the Southeast Missouri American Red Cross and a motivational speaker. On Tuesday, he'll use this platform to give a TEDx talk in Quincy, Illinois.

His talk is called "Change the World From Your Couch: The Power of Crowdsourcing." Watkins will use a story about the Red Cross to illustrate the point.

"Almost 70 percent of the world is not represented on any map, which is kind of bizarre to me," Watkins said to me in an interview this week.

It's a challenge because when the Red Cross responds to a natural disaster in some countries they may not have a good indicator of where the relief is needed.

To address this issue the Red Cross developed a partnership to get satellite imagery which can be traced to identify roads and bridges. Local volunteers then use the information to add street names and numbers to the map. It's part of the ripple effect, which Watkins said includes four pillars: vulnerability, communication, knowledge and love.

These days Watkins is focused on how to help the Red Cross meet its financial and blood bank donations, something made even more urgent due to canceled blood drives in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence on the East coast.

But had you met Watkins a few years ago, the story would have been quite different.

He struggled with depression and drug addiction as he grew more frustrated as an attorney. Watkins said his dependency nearly killed him. To top it off, he was going through a divorce.

"I realized that corporate law was not for me, and basically did too many drugs and almost died," he said. "It was pretty scary and kind of eye opening. I realized that I was making myself so unhappy that I was turning to other things."