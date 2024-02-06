Recovering attorney finds deeper meaning with Red Cross

Julian Watkins did what he thought he should do after college. The Cairo, Illinois native went to law school and started his career in corporate law.
This path, paved with expectations of success and financial enrichment, failed to fulfill him. He later took a job as a janitor, opened up his own legal practice, coached basketball and then became a prosecutor.
Still, something was missing.
Now the 30-something-year-old man finds a deeper fulfillment in his work as the executive director of the Southeast Missouri American Red Cross and a motivational speaker. On Tuesday, he'll use this platform to give a TEDx talk in Quincy, Illinois.
His talk is called "Change the World From Your Couch: The Power of Crowdsourcing." Watkins will use a story about the Red Cross to illustrate the point.
"Almost 70 percent of the world is not represented on any map, which is kind of bizarre to me," Watkins said to me in an interview this week.
It's a challenge because when the Red Cross responds to a natural disaster in some countries they may not have a good indicator of where the relief is needed.
To address this issue the Red Cross developed a partnership to get satellite imagery which can be traced to identify roads and bridges. Local volunteers then use the information to add street names and numbers to the map. It's part of the ripple effect, which Watkins said includes four pillars: vulnerability, communication, knowledge and love.
These days Watkins is focused on how to help the Red Cross meet its financial and blood bank donations, something made even more urgent due to canceled blood drives in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence on the East coast.
But had you met Watkins a few years ago, the story would have been quite different.
He struggled with depression and drug addiction as he grew more frustrated as an attorney. Watkins said his dependency nearly killed him. To top it off, he was going through a divorce.
"I realized that corporate law was not for me, and basically did too many drugs and almost died," he said. "It was pretty scary and kind of eye opening. I realized that I was making myself so unhappy that I was turning to other things."
He wanted to change his life and help others.
Watkins started researching different opportunities and, while applying for another nonprofit position, learned about the SEMO Red Cross opening. He applied and was hired in December as the organization's director.
"It really just gives me the opportunity to get out and meet people and spread the message of what we do," he said. "Our blood donations are saving lives. [When there is a] disaster, we're there when people need us most. You really just see the best of everyone and, almost to a selfish degree, that's what I enjoy about it. I get to fill my bucket and see those happy moments whereas with the law there's so much negativity that it just drains you. Even if you're making good things happen, you have to go through so many negative hoops to get there that it has a different effect on you."
It's not uncommon for local contributors to ask if their financial donation stays in the area. At this time, Watkins said, there's not much choice to send dollars outside this area since about 60 percent of their revenue comes from outside the area into this territory. Watkins hopes to transition the SEMO Red Cross to a self-sustaining operation. It's a big endeavor, but one he believes is possible because of the community's generosity.
While his attention is on the Red Cross, Watkins appreciates the opportunity to motivate high school and college students. He encourages them to not simply fulfill other peoples' expectations for their lives but to live out their values.
It's a noble mission. Making a career choice is not an easy decision, but Watkins' story is a reminder -- particularly to a younger audience -- to not simply chase dollar signs. Instead, chase your "why" and understand how you can serve.
You can learn more about the SEMO Red Cross through the national website at www.redcross.org. To learn more about Watkins, visit www.julianwatkins.net.
The Southeast Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its annual Fields of Faith rally at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau.
The theme: One Day. One Message. One Stand. There will be worship music by the Brothers Walker and a message from Kweku Arkoful, a former SEMO football player and founder of the local Honorable Young Men's Club.
This is a free event. If you know high school or college students, athletes or not, encourage them to attend. This will be an inspiring night.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.