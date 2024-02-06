Recognizing those who embody American patriotism

What character traits do you believe embody the Spirit of America?

That's the question this newspaper has sought to answer for the last 15 years when we encourage readers to nominate individuals for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award.

Patriotism is certainly at the top of the list. Sometimes this comes through military service. Other times the award winner's service and accomplishments have defined patriotism through community involvement, public service or entrepreneurial leadership.

These are people who care deeply about giving back to their country, state and community. They see a need and volunteer. They're visionaries who don't settle for good enough or second best.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to submit nominations for this year's Southeast MissourianSpirit of America award by June 18. An online form is available at semissourian.com/spirit, or you can use the printed form that appears in the Southeast Missourian. Forms can be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

Nominations should be 250 words or fewer, include the nominee's charitable and social memberships and why they deserve the award.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.