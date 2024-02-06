Recognizing those who embody American patriotism

What character traits do you believe embody the Spirit of America?
That's the question this newspaper has sought to answer for the last 15 years when we encourage readers to nominate individuals for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award.
Patriotism is certainly at the top of the list. Sometimes this comes through military service. Other times the award winner's service and accomplishments have defined patriotism through community involvement, public service or entrepreneurial leadership.
These are people who care deeply about giving back to their country, state and community. They see a need and volunteer. They're visionaries who don't settle for good enough or second best.
Individuals and organizations are encouraged to submit nominations for this year's Southeast MissourianSpirit of America award by June 18. An online form is available at semissourian.com/spirit, or you can use the printed form that appears in the Southeast Missourian. Forms can be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.
Nominations should be 250 words or fewer, include the nominee's charitable and social memberships and why they deserve the award.
Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.
In addition to recognition in the newspaper and at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration, the award comes with a $1,000 cash prize to the nominating organization of the recipient. If nominated by an individual he or she will have the opportunity to designate a charity to receive the prize.
Past winners include: Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John "Doc" Yallaly (2003).
Longtime SEMO District Fair supporter Pete Poe was named the 2017 Spirit of America award recipient. Mary Burton with the Community Caring Council was one of two individuals who nominated him, and she captured the definition of the award perfectly.
"We are so fortunate in our area to have this district fair be as successful as it is and for him to provide the leadership," Burton told the newspaper last summer.
"It's his leadership and him being the quiet force that he is that helps to move organizations forward," Burton said. "He doesn't do it for the glory because he absolutely backs away from any light shining on him. He's the first to tell you it's a group effort."
I'm confident that each of you knows of someone deserving of the award. Take the time to help us recognize them. We look forward to reading the nominations and shining a light on their accomplishments and service.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
