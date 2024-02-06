Recognizing efforts; renew capital improvements tax

Councilman Victor Gunn attended his last meeting on July 1, having to resign due to moving out of Ward 3. We thanked him for his dedication and service to the people of Cape Girardeau. Victor deferred that praise to our city's employees. He complimented many areas of the city staff from public works to public safety, to the administrative staff for their dedication and service. He really hit the nail on the head so to speak. Thank you, Victor!
A perfect example of that employee commitment to serve was exemplified after our most recent rash of storms and the resulting storm damage. Many areas were without power; communication was hampered; trees and limbs were down all over the city blocking streets.
Our public works staff, fire department and police department all worked together with Ameren to help restore power and respond to the needs of our citizens.
Public works staff not only cleared trees from streets, but later came back and removed the whole downed trees from numerous areas. They diligently worked long hours with the cleanup and continue to remove storm debris throughout our city. This is the epitome of public service.
Emergencies bring out the best in our employees, and they are to be commended for all that they are doing to meet the challenges. If you encounter a city employee, say a big thank you!
July is going to be a busy month as council and staff will be doing many informational presentations regarding our Capital Improvement Tax renewal on the ballot Aug. 6. It is vital for the continued progress of our city to vote "Yes" for the extension of this important tax. It is a 1/4-cent sales tax originally passed in 1996 for capital improvements of our water and sewer system. We still need many more upgrades to our water system, but there are also other major capital needs.
The proposal will raise about $40 million over 15 years. Water improvements total $18 million. Airport improvements, including a new terminal and tower, will require $4.25 million from the sales tax to go along with an additional $2.55 million FAA grant for a total $6.8 million.
Moving City Hall to the Common Pleas Courthouse/Library and Annex will require $6 million from sales tax plus an additional $6 million from Casino revenue for a total of $12 million. Council thought our city streets needed more funding for maintenance and repairs, so an additional $7.5 million will be used from this sales tax to enhance the normally budgeted funds and additional Transportation Trust Fund money. This could effectively triple what is spent now for street repair and maintenance. We know that the TTF-6 committee is formulating a plan for its renewal in 2020. We've indicated that more money is needed for repairs and maintenance, but the addition of $500,000 per year for the next 15 years will only enhance their future proposal.
The needs are there, and we need your continued support. Remember that it's a 1/4-cent sales tax. So much of it is paid by visitors who spend money in Cape Girardeau. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to call me.
Please vote "Yes" on Aug. 6!
Bob Fox is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.