Recognizing efforts; renew capital improvements tax

Councilman Victor Gunn attended his last meeting on July 1, having to resign due to moving out of Ward 3. We thanked him for his dedication and service to the people of Cape Girardeau. Victor deferred that praise to our city's employees. He complimented many areas of the city staff from public works to public safety, to the administrative staff for their dedication and service. He really hit the nail on the head so to speak. Thank you, Victor!

A perfect example of that employee commitment to serve was exemplified after our most recent rash of storms and the resulting storm damage. Many areas were without power; communication was hampered; trees and limbs were down all over the city blocking streets.

Our public works staff, fire department and police department all worked together with Ameren to help restore power and respond to the needs of our citizens.

Public works staff not only cleared trees from streets, but later came back and removed the whole downed trees from numerous areas. They diligently worked long hours with the cleanup and continue to remove storm debris throughout our city. This is the epitome of public service.

Emergencies bring out the best in our employees, and they are to be commended for all that they are doing to meet the challenges. If you encounter a city employee, say a big thank you!