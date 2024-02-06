Putin forces West to change its role in the world

In "The Sun Also Rises," Ernest Hemingway famously answered the question "How did you go bankrupt?"

"Two ways. ... Gradually, then suddenly." The last week suggests that getting out of bankruptcy works the same way.

It's difficult to exaggerate the suddenness and significance of the change in attitudes -- and policies -- wrought by Russia's unprovoked and indefensible invasion of Ukraine. Imposing banking sanctions via the SWIFT system was considered too heavy a lift on the eve of the invasion. Now it has started in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the European Union and even "neutral" Switzerland. The U.K., long addicted to Russian oligarch money, has announced an asset freeze. BP and Shell Oil have announced they will divest from Russia, as will Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

Russian planes -- including the private jets of oligarchs desperate to rescue their money -- cannot fly over the EU. Russian vodka is being pulled from shelves worldwide, and FIFA has suspended Russia from all competitions, including the World Cup.

But these moves pale in significance compared with the EU's decision to provide lethal military aid to Ukraine, reversing a long-standing policy against selling arms to countries in "conflict zones."

Meanwhile, Germany's about-face is simply staggering. For years, the Germans pursued a repugnant codependent relationship with the Putin regime; now they sound like they want a divorce. And not just from Russia, but from the hyper-pacifist politics that defined German foreign policy for a generation. Berlin's last move under the old paradigm was to offer Ukraine 5,000 helmets and a field hospital. The scorn this meager gesture invited from allies, but more importantly from the German public, in the wake of Russia's onslaught, led German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear up his predecessor Angela Merkel's policies. Not only is Germany sending 1,000 shoulder-launched anti-tank rockets and 500 surface-to-air Stinger missiles, Scholz announced a commitment to a permanent increase in defense spending to finally meet NATO's 2% of GDP requirement.

Obviously, the events unfolding in Ukraine are the primary driver of all this. Except for die-hard Putin apologists, few can bear witness to Ukrainian heroism and Russian villainy and perfidy and not be moved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stirring appeals to the EU, public and private, have been crucial.