As I have said repeatedly, protests are part of the fabric of our democracy and have been a staple in American politics since the very beginning.

And protests of all sorts give voice to those who feel their views and positions are not being heard.

But it's also important to draw a line between protests and riots. What we are too often seeing these days are riots camouflaged as protests.

The Democrats in Congress are undertaking their own protests by failing to attend critical confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's cabinet posts. This apparently is how they show the youth of America just how the political process works -- at least in their minds.

What they are actually showing, of course, is the age-old school yard tactic -- if things don't go your way, take your ball and go home.

But the street-protests-turned-riots are a much different matter.

Just last week, a controversial conservative speaker -- who happens to be an outstanding conservative advocate and gay -- was scheduled to speak at the home of the free speech movement in Berkeley, California.

But protesters turned violent and ended the evening's program before it began.

Leading the riots was a group called Refuse Fascism, a black-clad gang of communists whose goal is to create chaos and violence against the new administration.