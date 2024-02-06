Protecting the country through missile defense

DeLaurentis was quoted in the Purdue University News Service on Oct. 12, 2010, "Additionally, the closer they get to our friendly positions, the more you have to worry about additional factors like potentially dangerous debris." The antimissile missile system computers process a huge amount of collected data, analyze it extremely quickly and use it to develop targeting info to launch the defensive missiles.

The development of the missile defensive system has been going on for years in civilian and military facilities. One result of this research has been the development and deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. This land-based system has been installed in South Korea and is a key to stopping missiles fired from North Korea. THAAD can hit missiles in the upper atmosphere and those on reentry from the lower levels of space. U.S. Army THAAD missile crews were dispatched to operate the system while South Korean crews are trained to operate the systems.

The Missile Defense Agency was created in 1993 from the 1983 Strategic Defense Agency. It has the mission of developing and deploying systems to create a layered missile defense system to protect the United States. Future technological developments mean that the missile defense system will need to constantly change to meet the newly developed hostile missile systems.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.