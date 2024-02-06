Progressive Black pastors misguided on war in Gaza

Some 1,000 Black pastors nationwide are reported to have weighed-in to pressure President Joe Biden to force a cease fire in the war in Gaza.

According to one pastor, the war "has evoked the kind of deep-seated angst among Black people that I have not seen since the civil rights movement."

And per another, regarding the Palestinians, "we see them as a part of us ... They are oppressed people. We are oppressed people."

Indeed, in a Gallup poll at the end of November, 61% of white adults expressed approval for the Israeli military action taken in Gaza, whereas only 30% of "people of color" expressed approval.

Unfortunately, much of what is driving opinion on this issue among many Black Americans is very bad, confused information.

The Hamas attack in Israel, resulting in some 1,200 deaths, was targeted to Israeli Jews. On Sept. 11, 2001, our country was attacked, resulting in almost 3,000 deaths. However, in tiny Israel, with a population of 9.8 million, 1,200 deaths equate to over 40,000 in our country.

Nevertheless, despite a far lower relative casualty rate on 9/11, our country was in shock and outrage, and we went to war in Afghanistan to attack the source. That war resulted in 176,000 deaths, 46,319 of which were civilians.

The death toll in Gaza is now a little over 27,000. Israelis take no joy in this. But there is no choice. Hamas shields their bodies and infrastructure among civilians -- even in hospitals.

Just as no one questioned our country going after those who attacked our homeland in 2001, why should anyone question the justification of Israel going after those who threaten daily their lives and existence?

How many of these Black pastors identifying with the Palestinians saying "They are oppressed, we are oppressed" have any idea of the history of the region and of the conflict?

Oppression means having no choice. Choosing to live in squalor because of refusal to take responsibility for one's life is not oppression.