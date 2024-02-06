'Pro-life is pro-science'

“Science is behind the pro-life movement. We see that medical and technological advancements always affirm the pro-life movement, for example, DNA is present at fertilization and no fingerprint on earth, past, present or future, is the same. We know, too, a baby’s heart beats at just six weeks and we can distinctly observe it ourselves with ultrasound technology,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the organization, according to the March for Life website. Mancini is backed by Dr. David Prentice, vice president and research director at the Charlotte Lozier Institute; David Daleiden, founder and project lead with the Center for Medical Progress; and Dr. Grazie Christie, radiologist and policy adviser for The Catholic Association. Mancini added, “As science progresses, we see clearly that every life is unique from day one in the womb.”

Those who believe every life matters — born and yet to be born — possess the awareness science reinforces, not denies, their convictions. Faith, of course, is at the core of the issue for many who stand for life, but those who have no foundation of faith but respect science should also see it for what it is. In other words, even those not driven by faith that God did, indeed, know what He was talking about when He said, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you” must still acknowledge science bears out the existence of life.

I could go into details about how abortion does a disservice to moms, dads, families, society — and, of course, babies. I could express the evil, racist agenda Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger had. I could also go into the alarming decimation abortion has produced in the black community in particular. Instead, I will relate this: I love that pro-life warriors fight for mommy as well as baby. They care about women and remind them that with proper support, they can make a life-affirming decision. They offer that support. Those on the other side of the issue present themselves as the women’s-rights advocates, the ones who believe in women’s empowerment. However, it’s pro-life women who say, “This is tough. You didn’t expect it. You’re scared, I know. But you can do it. You’re strong enough, powerful enough, resilient enough. And we’ve got your back. Let me show you how we can help. Don’t destroy the life within you. Let’s walk through this and get you the assistance you need.”

Sure, there are folks out there who are out of their minds — blowing up places and tearing stuff down. That’s not the pro-life movement. That’s not March for Life attendees. That’s random people who themselves need help. The people who march and love life espouse the belief women can accomplish anything and their unborn babies — many of whom will also grow up to be women if given the opportunity — can also accomplish anything. I commend them for their commitment to the fight, and I long for their victory because their victory is everyone’s victory.

For more information about Friday’s March for Life, please visit the website www.marchforlife.org.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.