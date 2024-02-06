President Biden's nothing address

Recently, we wondered what President Joe Biden was going to say in his first State of the Union address that was new, upbeat or important.

Unfortunately, last week we found out.

Nothing.

Biden meandered around for an hour.

Committing a few gaffes and making false claims about his alleged successes, he pretended his 13-month string of failures at home and overseas was some other country's nightmare.

He pandered to union autoworkers and spent most of the time rehashing the Build Back Better promises he made but couldn't deliver because two principled senators in his own party blocked them.

As The Wall Street Journal's editorialists said in reaction to Biden's lousy address, "The President really does need to fire some people and get better advice."

Better speech writers would help, too. Especially ones that know the difference between canned rhetoric and actual facts.

One thing Biden did that really annoyed me was when he was talking about how competition among businesses keep prices lower.

He said, "I'm a capitalist, but capitalism without competition isn't capitalism. It's exploitation. ..."

Yeah, OK, Joe. Everyone who's passed Econ 101 agrees competition is good for society.

So if competition is so great, why don't you and your party allow competition to produce its miracles in the field of public education? A lot of families in Blue cities would benefit greatly from school choice.

Biden's speech was so bad, it wasn't even good theater.

A couple of House Republican gals did some heckling, but Nancy Pelosi didn't rip up her copy of his awful speech.

Meanwhile, the tragic and bloody war in Ukraine — which Biden and his crack diplomats were helpless to stop — has wiped the COVID pandemic from our TV and computer screens as if it never happened.