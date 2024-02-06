President Biden leads America to defeat

Everyone in the national media last week was worrying about whether Donald Trump was going to be arrested in New York.

Not me.

In a radio interview with San Diego talk show host Mark Larson, I said I didn't care what was going to happen to Trump.

"What I'm really worried about," I said to my old friend, "is the meeting going on in Moscow between the two most dangerous men in the world — Xi and Putin."

The head despots of Russia and China were having a meet-up in person to get control of half of the world, and what was the president of the United States doing?

He's getting ready for his first trip to Canada to see that country's great leader, Justin Trudeau.

People talk about Joe Biden being the weakest president since Jimmy Carter.

But at least Carter was an honorable man. Biden is not honorable about anything — and he isn't qualified to be the leader of a township Girl Scout troop.

Biden's weakness shows how important it is for the world to have a strong American president.

To make that point, I like to recount the conversation I had with Margaret Thatcher in June 2004 when my father was buried at his presidential library in Simi Valley.

We happened to be in the same hotel as Lady Thatcher, and during breakfast she said, "Michael, think of what we would have accomplished if your dad had been elected in 1976."

"Lady Thatcher," I said, "I appreciate that. But had my father been elected in 1976, the Berlin Wall would still be up and the Cold War would be still raging."

"Why would you say that?" she said.

"Lady Thatcher," I said, "where were you in 1976? Where were Lech Walesa and Vaclav Havel and Helmut Kohl and Pope John Paul and Mikhail Gorbachev? None of you were in power.