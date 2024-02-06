Pray for victims' loved ones and those using pain for politics

America is reeling again from violence resulting in the deaths of people who were just going about their business. And, as is par for the course, we are witnessing more politicizing of these senseless tragedies.

I have not engaged the media in hours of coverage after the shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday and outside a nightclub in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning. I just don't do it anymore, but even without all of that, I could have predicted it: countdown to the political finger-pointing by political pawns to blame the other side and advance their own agendas.

We do this repeatedly, and nothing ever changes. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. While people whose lives were cut short and loved ones whose lives have lost meaning demand funeral arrangements, the finger-pointers demand answers from their political opponents.

The same conversations occur: gun control; mental health; "those Republicans;" "no, them-there Democrats;" blah, blah, blah. In a week, those conversations are buried, and everyone goes back to arguing about something else -- until the next maniac shoots up the next supercenter, school, synagogue or wherever else evil leads him.

As much practice as talking heads have gotten in assessing the problem, not many have perfected the diagnosis. The problem is not a political problem, a gun problem, an anger problem, a mental health problem. The problem is a spiritual problem. Since Cain killed Abel, there's nothing new under the sun. Fallen man is capable of killing fallen man, and there isn't enough medication in the world to stop these tragedies.