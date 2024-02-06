Plenty of work ahead for Cape City Council

Spring is officially here in Cape Girardeau! As leaves fill out in the trees, flowers are blooming and the grass is greener, we all get to enjoy this wonderful seasonal change. I hope each of you get to be outside and enjoy our beautiful weather.

I want to offer congratulations to Cape Public Schools for the passage of their recent bond issue. Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass, his staff and the committee for Proposition Y should be commended for their efforts. It is great to know that the long-standing partnership between the district and our city will continue for not only the kids but for all of our citizens. Now we need to get down to the business of procuring more funding for both the capital and operational needs of a future aquatic facility.

Your city council had our annual retreat on Friday. It is an important part of what we do to plan for the future. As we review and finalize our capital improvement plan for the next five years, finish the budgetary process and envision the goals we need to accomplish, we are always striving to keep the citizens well informed.