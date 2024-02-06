Plenty of eye protection available before eclipse

Good news for eclipse fans: Last week I mentioned that there are only three companies that sell safe viewing products for anyone wanting to watch the total solar eclipse coming Aug. 21. And, I said, demand for these viewing devices was so great that some vendors were out of stock or only taking orders for massive quantities.

Mark Margolis, president of Rainbow Symphony Inc., e-mailed that his company has plenty of products for eclipse viewing, and some of the items can be purchased one at a time.

As a matter of fact, I went to the company's website, rainbowsymphony.com, and found all kinds of special glasses and viewers made for looking at the sun as the moon's shadow blots it out.

"We are producing and shipping, and taking orders for hundreds of thousands of glasses every day. We will be taking orders and shipping millions of glasses up to the eclipse," Margolis said.

I purchased some of Rainbow Symphony's eclipse viewers, which you hold in front of your eyes. I think these viewers will be more suitable for folks who wear glasses or who don't want to wear cardboard or plastic glasses.

Thanks, Mr. Margolis, for setting the record straight. It's extremely important that everyone have proper protection when the big event occurs.

By the way, I also checked the websites of the other two vendors of approved eye protection for the solar eclipse: American Paper Optics and Thousand Oaks Optical. It appears both have ample supplies of eyewear and viewers, although it appears many of their products must be ordered in batches of a minimum of 25.

The American Paper Optics website (3dglassesonline.com) is interactive and easy to use. The Thousand Oaks Optical website (thousandoaksoptical.com) is a bit trickier, requiring purchases to be ordered by e-mail, which means the buyer has to find the product, get its stock number, price and minimum purchase amount, and then click on the e-mail option to submit an order.

Here's the bottom line: There are plenty of approved solar viewing devices available from these three companies. The viewers I ordered from Rainbow Symphony were mailed Monday, so by the time you read this I should have them in hand.

Why two columns in a row about getting proper protection for viewing the solar eclipse?

Simple. I don't want you to put your eyes out.