Pitching softballs to Joe Biden

Joe Biden didn't disappoint me.

At his press conference last week, he was the same old strange guy with the same old predictable excuses for one of the most hapless rookie presidential years in history.

The liberal media reporters didn't disappoint me.

I knew they'd ask a bunch of friendly questions about issues most of the American people don't care about — and they did.

Who did disappoint me at last week's endless Q&A session with the cognitively challenged leader of the Free World, however, were the conservative reporters from Fox News and Newsmax.

Normally, you can count on Peter Doocy of Fox News and James Rosen of Newsmax to play a little hardball — to ask Biden the tough questions.

We know the liberal reporters in the White House pool will never grill Biden on any of the ongoing national disasters he's created or made worse — soaring inflation, a permanent invasion of illegal immigrants at our Southern border and the crime wave sweeping our cities come to mind.

So what tough question did Doocy ask Biden?

"Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?"

That softball produced a chuckle from Biden, who then rattled off some bogus middle of-the-road accomplishments for working-class people that was supposed to prove he was not a Bernie Sanders socialist but a mainstream Democrat.

That was it for Doocy. That was his one and only chance.

Unlike many other reporters, he got no follow-up question, so as far as conservatives are concerned, he might as well have been working for CNN.

As for Newsmax's Rosen, he asked Biden "why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness."