The third installment of the Southeast Missourian’s Pints & Politics political interview series — Monday, Sept. 30 — will feature the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Randi McCallian is a health educator, focusing on family and maternal issues. She won the August primary with 70% of the vote. She has not held elective office. A Maryland native, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Drake University in Iowa and a master’s degree in Public Health, Community and Family Health from the University of South Florida. She holds a number of national and international certifications in women’s health fields.

“I’m fed up with corruption and greed in our government. I am fighting back,” she says on her website.