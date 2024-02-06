All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionSeptember 24, 2024
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Join us for the next Pints & Politics event on Sept. 30, featuring Randi McCallian, the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 8th District. Engage in a wide-ranging discussion on key issues ahead of the November election.
Randi McCallian is the Democratic nominee for Southeast Missouri's U.S. House of Representatives seat. She will be the subject of the Monday, Sept. 30, installment of Pints & Politics, a political interview series sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and Southeast Missourian.
Randi McCallian is the Democratic nominee for Southeast Missouri's U.S. House of Representatives seat. She will be the subject of the Monday, Sept. 30, installment of Pints & Politics, a political interview series sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and Southeast Missourian.

The third installment of the Southeast Missourian’s Pints & Politics political interview series — Monday, Sept. 30 — will feature the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Randi McCallian is a health educator, focusing on family and maternal issues. She won the August primary with 70% of the vote. She has not held elective office. A Maryland native, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Drake University in Iowa and a master’s degree in Public Health, Community and Family Health from the University of South Florida. She holds a number of national and international certifications in women’s health fields.

“I’m fed up with corruption and greed in our government. I am fighting back,” she says on her website.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The wide-ranging interview will allow McCallian to address issues from the economy and jobs to democracy and the rule of law.

In November’s general election, McCallian will face Republican Jason Smith, who has held the seat for more than a decade. He currently is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Pints & Politics — sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian — will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway. For more information about the series and to purchase tickets, visit www.semissourian.com/politics.

We’ll see you there. And be sure to bring a question you want to ask Randi McCallian.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in Amer...
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditio...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
OpinionSep. 20
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
OpinionSep. 20
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
De Rugy: The real relationship between Trump-style tariffs and economic growth
OpinionSep. 20
De Rugy: The real relationship between Trump-style tariffs and economic growth
Prayer 9-20-24
OpinionSep. 20
Prayer 9-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy