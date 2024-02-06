Click here to purchase tickets
Randi McCallian is a health educator, focusing on family and maternal issues. She won the August primary with 70% of the vote. She has not held elective office. A Maryland native, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Drake University in Iowa and a master’s degree in Public Health, Community and Family Health from the University of South Florida. She holds a number of national and international certifications in women’s health fields.
“I’m fed up with corruption and greed in our government. I am fighting back,” she says on her website.
The wide-ranging interview will allow McCallian to address issues from the economy and jobs to democracy and the rule of law.
In November’s general election, McCallian will face Republican Jason Smith, who has held the seat for more than a decade. He currently is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Pints & Politics — sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian — will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway. For more information about the series and to purchase tickets, visit www.semissourian.com/politics.
We’ll see you there. And be sure to bring a question you want to ask Randi McCallian.
