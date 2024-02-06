All sections
OpinionSeptember 29, 2024

Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian

Join us for the next Pints & Politics event on Sept. 30, featuring Randi McCallian, the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 8th District. Engage in a wide-ranging discussion on key issues ahead of the November election.

Randi McCallian is the Democratic nominee for Southeast Missouri's U.S. House of Representatives seat. She will be the subject of the Monday, Sept. 30, installment of Pints & Politics, a political interview series sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and Southeast Missourian.
Randi McCallian is the Democratic nominee for Southeast Missouri's U.S. House of Representatives seat. She will be the subject of the Monday, Sept. 30, installment of Pints & Politics, a political interview series sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and Southeast Missourian.
Wysiwyg image
325 Broadway

Click here to purchase tickets

Randi McCallian is a health educator, focusing on family and maternal issues. She won the August primary with 70% of the vote. She has not held elective office. A Maryland native, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Drake University in Iowa and a master’s degree in Public Health, Community and Family Health from the University of South Florida. She holds a number of national and international certifications in women’s health fields.

“I’m fed up with corruption and greed in our government. I am fighting back,” she says on her website.

The wide-ranging interview will allow McCallian to address issues from the economy and jobs to democracy and the rule of law.

In November’s general election, McCallian will face Republican Jason Smith, who has held the seat for more than a decade. He currently is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Pints & Politics — sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian — will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway. For more information about the series and to purchase tickets, visit www.semissourian.com/politics.

We’ll see you there. And be sure to bring a question you want to ask Randi McCallian.

