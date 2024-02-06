The wide-ranging interview will allow McCallian to address issues from the economy and jobs to democracy and the rule of law.

In November’s general election, McCallian will face Republican Jason Smith, who has held the seat for more than a decade. He currently is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Pints & Politics — sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian — will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway. For more information about the series and to purchase tickets, visit www.semissourian.com/politics.

We’ll see you there. And be sure to bring a question you want to ask Randi McCallian.