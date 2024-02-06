Our ticking ethnic time bomb

The new projections for the U.S. population from the U.S. Census Bureau show dramatic ongoing changes in the ethnic makeup of the nation.

In 2022, the percentage of the U.S., per the report, that was non-Hispanic white was 59%. In 1980, the U.S. population was 80% white.

The report projects the percentage of the nation that is white continuing to shrink, dropping to 45% by 2060, 37 years from now.

Aside from concluding that, over time, the American population will be increasingly culturally diverse and colorful, there are profound political implications to this ongoing ethnic shift.

The Republican vote is disproportionately white. The Democratic vote is disproportionately not white. An ongoing shift of the population toward nonwhite demographics means that, assuming no change in voting behavior of these various groups, electing Republicans will become harder and harder.

Consider that in 1980, when Ronald Reagan was elected president, 88% of voters were white. Reagan captured 56% of the white vote, and Jimmy Carter got 36% (there was a third-party candidate in that election, John Anderson, who got 8%).

In the last presidential election in 2020, 67% of voters were white.

Donald Trump captured 58% of the white vote, and President Joe Biden 41%. Biden won majorities in all other ethnic categories: Black, Hispanic, Asian, other.

If the electorate in 2020 was 88% white, as it was in 1980 when Reagan was elected, it is most reasonable to assume that Trump would now be serving his second term.

It is also reasonable to assume that the ongoing shrinking of the white vote was one relevant factor in Trump's loss in 2020. When he won in 2016, flipping five battleground states by razor-thin margins, the white vote nationally totaled 70%. This dropped 3 percentage points in 2020 to 67%.

It's clear that if Republicans, and those who care about the Republican agenda, want a future, they are going to have to pick up more support among nonwhite Americans. Is this possible?

One core factor separating Democrats and Republicans is belief in government.

In a recent Gallup poll, 64% of Democrats, compared to 20% of Republicans, expressed "a great deal or a fair amount of trust" in the federal government to solve domestic problems.