Our razor's edge

At the end of the year, we are on the razor's edge of many things that soon may blow up.

Americans are far beyond President Joe Biden's serial untruths of some eight years that he never discussed Hunter Biden's various get-rich-quick schemes.

All were predicated on the perception of foreign interests purchasing from the Biden family the influence of then-senator, vice president, and possibly soon-to-be President Joe Biden.

The Bidens now risk exposure to criminal charges of multimillion- dollar tax fraud, perjury, influence selling, and bribery as congressional committees and a special prosecutor unravel years of tangled-up quid pro quos.

A newly indicted Hunter remains reckless and unpredictable. He continues to publicly blame his mounting legal problems on everyone and everything other than his own selfish excesses.

Hunter deliberately involves his family and may even bring down his own father. His tax lawyers have previously threatened to call President Biden to testify on his behalf under oath.

He continues to court public scandal by hawking amateurish "representational" paintings to the quid-pro-quo wealthy and wannabes wishing for clout with the White House.

His laptop messages reveal a prodigal son angry that his bagman services were never fully appreciated by his familial beneficiaries.

Hunter's wayward laptop is a felonious trove of drug-addled, illicit Petronian excess and sex, interspliced with his self-incriminating family communications on the distributions of pay-for-play payoffs.

Hunter's business aides will be called back to elaborate on their already incriminating testimonies.

The contents of President Biden's various alias emails will soon see new scrutiny.

Given Biden's physical and ethical frailties, age and bad polling, the left-wing media and Democratic hierarchy may cease circling the wagons around him. Instead, some may fuel the effort to sandbag a 2024 Biden candidacy by releasing or even leaking incriminating evidence.

Harvard president Claudine Gay's tenure is even more tenuous than Biden's. Harvard can either claim to be the nation's preeminent academic institution or continue to protect a plagiarist as president — not both.