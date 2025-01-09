Our opinion: Thankful for officials' service

• Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson. Mostly behind the scenes, Hudson maintained the county’s financial records for 20 years. Like Koeper, he did not seek reelection last year.

• Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard. First elected to office in 2014, Howard served a decade as the top elections and public records official in the county. She left office in 2024 to pursue a career in the medical profession.

• Scott County Public Administrator Julia Dolan. Appointed to the position in 2015, Dolan won election twice before opting to not seek reelection last year after serving for nine years.

Those who seek elected office or work in other public positions perform valuable service to the people. They don’t take on these often thankless jobs for the money or glamour. They want to help, in their own way with their unique talent, skill and experience. Often, the decisions they make include large sums of taxpayer dollars or, in the case of judges, individual freedom. These are serious duties that require thoughtful, capable men and women.

We’re thankful for the decades of service these and other elected officials have given to their communities. We wish them well in their new endeavors, as we do those who have now stepped into these important roles.