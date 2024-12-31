Our Opinion: Rotarians step forward for community enhancement project

Rotary International’s motto is “Service Above Self”, and members of Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club recently put those words into action.

They worked with Cape’s Parks and Recreation Department to improve access to Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail at Brink Avenue.

The trail stretches from the northern end of the city southward to Shawnee Park Sports Complex. It passes through the heart of midtown, sandwiched between natural areas on either end and it suitable for walkers, runners, skaters, cyclists and their four-legged companions.