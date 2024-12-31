All sections
December 31, 2024

Our Opinion: Rotarians step forward for community enhancement project

Rotarians in Cape Girardeau County collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to enhance access to Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail at Brink Avenue.

The Editorial Board
Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club members partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to improve access to Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail at Brink Avenue. The project is a good example of a service organization stepping forward to sponsor a project that will benefit the entire community.
Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club members partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to improve access to Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail at Brink Avenue. The project is a good example of a service organization stepping forward to sponsor a project that will benefit the entire community.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Rotary International’s motto is “Service Above Self”, and members of Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club recently put those words into action.

They worked with Cape’s Parks and Recreation Department to improve access to Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail at Brink Avenue.

The trail stretches from the northern end of the city southward to Shawnee Park Sports Complex. It passes through the heart of midtown, sandwiched between natural areas on either end and it suitable for walkers, runners, skaters, cyclists and their four-legged companions.

The access at Brink Avenue serves area residents by giving them a jumping-on spot. Over time, that locale had become overgrown, and the line between public and private property had blurred a bit.

The Rotary project included removing bushes, trees and tangled wire fencing and installing a new fence. The fence will make the trail a bit safer to navigate and protect property owners as well.

This type of pubic-private partnership is a good example of a service organization spending its resources, financial and personal, for the betterment of the community.

We applaud the Rotarians for their efforts, and we encourage all those who can to enjoy the trail.

Editorial
