Our Opinion: Congratulations to Jackson chamber and its award winners

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members had a lot to celebrate Friday, Jan. 17.

At the group’s annual banquet, they honored a number of individuals and organizations for their work to better the community and cheered the chamber’s growth to more than 600 members.

Honorees were:

• R.A. Fulendwider Award, the chamber’s top individual award: Tina Weber of Banterra Bank. In addition to her work with the chamber, Weber also volunteers with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Oranganization, municipal advisory boards and not-for-profit groups.

• Women’s Impact Network Woman of the Year: Beth Keller of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

• Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year: Sally Lorenz of Saxony Lutheran High School.