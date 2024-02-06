All sections
January 21, 2025

Our Opinion: Congratulations to Jackson chamber and its award winners

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual banquet by honoring outstanding individuals and organizations. Highlights include awards to Tina Weber, Beth Keller, and businesses like KBSI Fox 23 and SEMO CPA.

The Editorial Board
Tina Weber, second from left, accepts the R.A. Fulenwider Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Friday, Jan. 17, at Jackson Civic Center. The award is the top honor at the banquet, bestowed upon those who have made long-lasting commitments to helping the Jackson community.
Tina Weber, second from left, accepts the R.A. Fulenwider Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Friday, Jan. 17, at Jackson Civic Center. The award is the top honor at the banquet, bestowed upon those who have made long-lasting commitments to helping the Jackson community.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members had a lot to celebrate Friday, Jan. 17.

At the group’s annual banquet, they honored a number of individuals and organizations for their work to better the community and cheered the chamber’s growth to more than 600 members.

Honorees were:

• R.A. Fulendwider Award, the chamber’s top individual award: Tina Weber of Banterra Bank. In addition to her work with the chamber, Weber also volunteers with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Oranganization, municipal advisory boards and not-for-profit groups.

• Women’s Impact Network Woman of the Year: Beth Keller of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

• Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year: Sally Lorenz of Saxony Lutheran High School.

• Sam Roethmeyer Ambassador of the Year: Kaitlyn Drum of Coalter Insurance Group.

• Business of the Year: KBSI Fox 23.

• Small Business of the Year: SEMO CPA.

• Non-profit of the Year: Southeast Missouri Pets.

None of these folks do what they do with an eye toward receiving a plaque to hang on their wall. Their work, often behind-the-scenes, fuels events, organizations and economic activity that build community pride and prosperity.

Congratulations — and thank you — to all the winners and the chamber for its continued growth and involvement in Jackson.

Editorial
