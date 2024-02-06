Our Opinion: Congratulations to Jackson chamber and its award winners

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members had a lot to celebrate Friday, Jan. 17.
At the group’s annual banquet, they honored a number of individuals and organizations for their work to better the community and cheered the chamber’s growth to more than 600 members.
Honorees were:
• R.A. Fulendwider Award, the chamber’s top individual award: Tina Weber of Banterra Bank. In addition to her work with the chamber, Weber also volunteers with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Oranganization, municipal advisory boards and not-for-profit groups.
• Women’s Impact Network Woman of the Year: Beth Keller of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
• Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year: Sally Lorenz of Saxony Lutheran High School.
• Sam Roethmeyer Ambassador of the Year: Kaitlyn Drum of Coalter Insurance Group.
• Business of the Year: KBSI Fox 23.
• Small Business of the Year: SEMO CPA.
• Non-profit of the Year: Southeast Missouri Pets.
None of these folks do what they do with an eye toward receiving a plaque to hang on their wall. Their work, often behind-the-scenes, fuels events, organizations and economic activity that build community pride and prosperity.
Congratulations — and thank you — to all the winners and the chamber for its continued growth and involvement in Jackson.
