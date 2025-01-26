Looking for a unique entertainment event that will raise funds to help many friends and neighbors in the region?

You’re in luck.

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s Circus After Dark, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, will feature aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers and special experiences, such as Henna tattoos and palm readings. A live DJ will provide music to pump up the crowd throughout the night, and a Bourbon and Wine Pull will include premium selections for participants. A live auction will feature “one-of-a-kind” items and experiences, organizers say.

The event will be at newly remodeled Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center, 132 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The facility features a number of gathering spaces — The Ballroom, The Loft, The Cellar and The Board Room. It’s an impressive venue, one of several jewels in downtown.

Community Partnership supports an array of organizations that provide services to children, adults and families, while working to build strong neighborhoods and communities.