All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 26, 2025

Our opinion: Community Partnership's Circus After Dark event promises a fun-filled evening

Join Community Partnership's Circus After Dark on Feb. 1 for a night of aerialists, music, and unique experiences in Cape Girardeau, all while supporting local communities.

The Editorial Board

Looking for a unique entertainment event that will raise funds to help many friends and neighbors in the region?

You’re in luck.

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s Circus After Dark, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, will feature aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers and special experiences, such as Henna tattoos and palm readings. A live DJ will provide music to pump up the crowd throughout the night, and a Bourbon and Wine Pull will include premium selections for participants. A live auction will feature “one-of-a-kind” items and experiences, organizers say.

The event will be at newly remodeled Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center, 132 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The facility features a number of gathering spaces — The Ballroom, The Loft, The Cellar and The Board Room. It’s an impressive venue, one of several jewels in downtown.

Community Partnership supports an array of organizations that provide services to children, adults and families, while working to build strong neighborhoods and communities.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It covers a sizable area, from Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois and Perry counties on the north to Dunklin and Pemiscot counties on the south and Mississippi County on the east to Wayne County on the west.

Organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 from the event, with proceeds funding the group’s various efforts.

Tickets are $40.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event. Tickets are available through Community Partnership’s website.

Let the fun begin!

Advertisement
Related
OpinionJan. 26
Reagan: Good morning America ... again
OpinionJan. 25
Prayer 1-25-25
OpinionJan. 24
Speak Out — President Trump, the controversy over his pardon...
OpinionJan. 24
Goldberg: Donald Trump is president again. Did you feel the ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Parker: MAGA and King's dream
OpinionJan. 24
Parker: MAGA and King's dream
Prayer 1-24-25
OpinionJan. 24
Prayer 1-24-25
City of Cape accomplishments from 2024
OpinionJan. 24
City of Cape accomplishments from 2024
Lowry: They gave Trump the center, and he took it
OpinionJan. 23
Lowry: They gave Trump the center, and he took it
Our opinion: New era begins in Missouri state politics
OpinionJan. 23
Our opinion: New era begins in Missouri state politics
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on frigid weather, President Donald Trump and other issues of the day
OpinionJan. 23
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on frigid weather, President Donald Trump and other issues of the day
Thiessen: Donald Trump finally gets his honeymoon
OpinionJan. 23
Thiessen: Donald Trump finally gets his honeymoon
De Rugy: Renewing Trump tax cuts crucial to America's This is an edit economic strength
OpinionJan. 23
De Rugy: Renewing Trump tax cuts crucial to America's This is an edit economic strength
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy