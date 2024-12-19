After opening all the gifts, enjoying a big meal with family and friends and maybe debating whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie (it’s not, by the way), it’s time for another holiday tradition to take center stage.

The 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Sixteen area high school boys basketball teams will compete for the title in “Hoosiers”-like style — everyone in one group, from the smallest schools in the area to the largest.

Coaches decide the seedings, and this year, they designated Jackson as the No. 1 seed, followed by Cape Girardeau Central, Charleston and Notre Dame. Anyone familiar with high school basketball in this area knows those four teams are perennial powers and are likely on a collision course for later rounds in the tournament.

Leading the Indians is 6-foot-6 All-State senior Kole Deck who is averaging 30 points a game this season. But he’s not alone — seniors Kolton Thoma and Braden Thompson and freshman Jon Ernst (all 6-foot-7 of him) make Jackson a formidable favorite.

Charleston (with four players scoring in double digits) has beaten Notre Dame (keep an eye on 3-point specialist Kolton Johnson), in overtime, and Central is looking to overcome a couple personnel losses. On any given night, though, each of those teams can catch fire.