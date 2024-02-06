A one-man play coming to the area will focus on the father of Methodism and his faith.

Robert A. Johnson will perform “The Life of John Wesley: The Man from Aldersgate” this coming weekend in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Wesley developed what became the Methodist faith in England during his life in the 1700s. He traveled throughout the country teaching and preaching. Wesley was ahead of his time, arguing for the abolition of slavery and in support of female preachers. His evangelism led him to America, too, specifically Georgia.

It was soon after he returned from America he had the experience that gives Johnston’s production its name.