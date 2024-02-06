On repealing the prevailing wage

I’ve been asked by several people about the county’s stance on prevailing wage, especially after passing a resolution in support of repealing it. I wanted to give some amplifying information. First, prevailing wage is not minimum wage. From the Missouri DOL, webpage labor.mo.gov/DLS/PrevailingWage:

“Missouri’s Prevailing Wage Law establishes a minimum wage rate that must be paid to workers on public works construction projects in Missouri, such as bridges, roads, and government buildings. The prevailing wage rate differs by county and for different types of work.

The Prevailing Wage Law applies to all public works projects constructed by or on behalf of state and local public bodies. ”

There, you can also find how the rate is calculated. Determine for yourself how efficient the process is in terms of manpower, bureaucracy and paperwork. The video takes 2:12 to view.