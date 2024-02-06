On repealing the prevailing wage

I’ve been asked by several people about the county’s stance on prevailing wage, especially after passing a resolution in support of repealing it. I wanted to give some amplifying information. First, prevailing wage is not minimum wage. From the Missouri DOL, webpage labor.mo.gov/DLS/PrevailingWage:
“Missouri’s Prevailing Wage Law establishes a minimum wage rate that must be paid to workers on public works construction projects in Missouri, such as bridges, roads, and government buildings. The prevailing wage rate differs by county and for different types of work.
The Prevailing Wage Law applies to all public works projects constructed by or on behalf of state and local public bodies. ”
There, you can also find how the rate is calculated. Determine for yourself how efficient the process is in terms of manpower, bureaucracy and paperwork. The video takes 2:12 to view.
From that page, you can also find the wage rate schedule.
There are numerous studies that have been done for and against prevailing wage. However, as a county commissioner, my job is to advocate for the taxpayer and their dollars. I’m asked, “What should wages be?” and my response is whatever the market demands. I want workers to earn all they can.
During my tenure, I’ve seen firsthand how paying the “prevailing wage” drives up the cost of county, city and school projects significantly. The bottom line is this: Local government (city, county, school district, college, state) pays more for the same building, street, school, fire station, police station with taxpayer dollars than you would as a private citizen building the exact same structure. As a public servant I ask, “Why?”
Many don’t realize that government-bid projects cost more than the same private-sector project because of an arbitrary state law. The county commission seeks to shine some light on an issue that the Missouri Senate has on its calendar so you can express your feelings about the issue to your senator. In my opinion, this is an important discussion to have, as state funding for roads, bridges, prisoner per diem, secondary and primary education is decreasing. Should the state mandate that local public bodies pay more for government construction projects than the private sector market requires?
Clint Tracy is the Cape Girardeau County presiding commissioner.
