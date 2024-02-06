On Sept. 22, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Lee tragically passed away after he was struck by the car of an illegal immigrant who was intoxicated, driving without a license, and going way over the speed limit. Officer Lee was a father, husband and a hero who dedicated his life to protecting the community. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

What makes this tragedy more painful is that it never should have happened. The illegal immigrant who struck Officer Lee had a criminal record; he was on probation for a 2020 DWI case and felony domestic assault conviction for breaking down the door of the home he shared with a woman, then strangling, punching, and kicking her. He should have been deported for committing these crimes; instead, he was given a slap on the wrist and released on bond.

Far too many innocent people have been murdered or violently attacked by dangerous people who are living in this country illegally. Back in March, an illegal immigrant stabbed two people at a laundromat in the St. Louis area. In February, 22-year-old Laken Riley was brutally murdered by a Venezuelan national who had been paroled into the country in the fall of 2022. And in June, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was murdered by two Venezuelans who were caught illegally entering the country then released. These are just a few examples of the dangerous consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s open border agenda that they began putting in place the day they took office.