Obama: Peace out, Israel

They tried to play nice, but we knew it. Evidence existed all along that President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't hold each other in high regard, and who would deny it now? I mean, who would honestly deny it? The decision the U.S. made not to veto the United Nations anti-Israel resolution affecting Israeli settlement has laid it out there -- naked.

Word on the street is this is Obama sticking it to Israel before he leaves office. "Peace out," as they say. In fact, Netanyahu spokesman David Keyes told CNN, "We have ironclad information, frankly, that the Obama administration really helped push this resolution and helped craft it, from sources internationally and sources in the Arab world." While the public has yet to receive evidence, Israel promises to share that proof with the new administration post-Jan. 20.

On Twitter, President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his support for Israel, posting, "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th."

Netanyahu expressed anticipation of working with the new President. He tweeted, "President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!"

Absent from that tweet, but clear to all who can read between the lines, is his sentiment that he can hardly wait to collaborate with someone who -- unlike Obama -- is actually pro-Israel, someone who respects the bond shared by the U.S. and Israel, our No. 1 ally in the Middle East.

Last week, Trump tweeted further support: "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but…….not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Someone once said, "With friends like these, you don't need enemies." Of the United States' abstention from vetoing the resolution, Netanyahu said, "Friends don't take friends to the Security Council." He blasted Secretary of State John Kerry for his speech in which he lectured and pointed fingers at Israel, rather than the Palestinians, who refuse to acknowledge Israel's right to exist. He defended the decision to leave Israel hanging out to dry as if its people have no right to settle in their own land. Yes, their land.