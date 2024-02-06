Notre Dame junior champions adoption over abortion

Hannah Talley is a miracle. She is bright and engaging -- full of life and youthful exuberance. It's a life that would have been cut short had her birth mother chosen abortion over adoption.

Last Friday, the high school junior was among 30 Notre Dame Regional High school students to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C. Talley held a sign that read: "I march because my birth mom chose adoption."

"It's so powerful to me that my birth mom, she chose to give life instead of aborting me," Talley told me this week. "[That is] really powerful to me because that could have been me, one of the 60 million [babies] that didn't get the same chance. So I'm marching for them and for her choice."

Students from Notre Dame Regional High School pose for a photo at the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. Submitted

Talley's parents, Kent and Becky Talley, talked with her early on about how they adopted her. When it came to abortion, however, it wasn't until seventh grade when Talley studied the issue and decided she was pro-life.

It's her No. 1 issue.

"That's the one thing I will never sway on," she said.

This was her second D.C. march to attend. She talked about the magnitude of the event, including seeing women who regrettably had abortions silently lead the march. It was a solemn, yet moving experience. To see President Donald Trump address the crowd of pro-life activists in person -- the first sitting president to do so -- was a highlight.

"That was really powerful. Knowing that we have our leader of our country standing with the hundreds of thousands of people who were there this weekend, he's there for us and he understands that life matters and it starts from conception all the way until natural death. It was just so amazing hearing him talk about that," she said.

Trump hasn't always been pro-life, but Talley didn't disparage the president for his previously-held views. With more information about abortion facilities and advances in technology, it's reasonable for former abortion proponents to have a change of heart.

"I think it's apparent that we want this to be no more, we don't want abortion anymore," she said. "I think President Trump looking into it more made his opinion change, which is really powerful because our president was pro-choice but now he's pro-life."

Talley is a member of a pro-life club at Notre Dame where about 100 students participate. The club grows in number every year, she said. Members pray for babies in the womb and the women considering abortion. They also engage in activities to honor all stages of life, such as their November activity of writing letters to veterans.

While in the nation's capital, Talley said the Notre Dame group attended the Holocaust Museum where the message of respecting life at all stages continued.

Talley said her generation is considered the "pro-life generation."