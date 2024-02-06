Nikki rising

Latest RealClearPolitics presidential match-up polling shows Nikki Haley defeating President Joe Biden by 4.3 points, former Presidential Donald Trump winning by 0.7 points and Gov. Ron DeSantis losing by 1 point.

Haley is capturing hearts and minds, and this warrants attention.

Per Haley's campaign, in the most recent quarter, 40,000 new donors were added and $11 million was raised.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, who withdrew from the presidential race, endorsed Haley in a column in The Wall Street Journal. "Our nation deserves a leader who can unite us and navigate the complex challenges we face, particularly on national security. Ms. Haley is the best person in this race to do that," per Hurd.

The following day, Washington Post columnist George Will wrote that Tim Scott should withdraw from the race and that the party should unite behind Nikki Haley as its candidate.

In Will's view, Haley has established her policies, both foreign and domestic, as preeminent among the field of Republican candidates.

Haley's warning that the recent horrible aggression by terrorist savages in Israel should raise concerns in our country about our vulnerability to the same from our southern border was recently echoed by Pastor Franklin Graham.

Per Will, Haley has been "the most forthright against the amalgam of nihilism, isolationism and opportunism" that defines the views of too many elected Republicans regarding how our country should relate to the rest of the world.

Outrageous and absurd accusations by Vivek Ramaswamy that Haley's support of Israel and our nation's common interests with the only democracy in the Middle East is somehow driven by financial interest on her part is enough, in my view, for him to terminate his cartoon candidacy.

Will also notes Haley's courage in being willing to take on the very hard but huge issues of Social Security, Medicare and the exploding national debt.

Herbert Stein, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under President Richard Nixon, made the observation that "If something cannot go on forever, it will stop."