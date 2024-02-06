New York is not a COVID-19 model

If only the rest of the country could handle COVID-19 as well as New York.

That's the lament of progressive commentators as coronavirus cases spike in the Sun Belt and the South.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin hailed New York City the other day after it reported no deaths for the first time during the pandemic. This is what competent government can accomplish, she gushed.

Valerie Jarrett, former aide to Barack Obama, tweeted, "Short term sacrifice saves lives!!!"

Neera Tanden, the head of the progressive think tank the Center for American Progress, contrasted the response in Democratic states to that in Republican states: "It turns out we were lucky that this virus hit in blue states first. They had the thinking to take action to stop the spread of the virus in their states."

This is all perverse given that New York is only now emerging from one of the worst COVID-19 debacles on the planet. There is nonetheless a widespread feeling that New York has been blessed with its exemplary leadership. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, incredibly enough, has sky-high approval ratings.

If New York is going to be held up as the model, every officeholder in the country has a new road map for handling the virus: See a significant percentage of residents of your largest city get infected, barely prevent your hospital system from getting overwhelmed, implement a policy that increases infections and deaths at nursing homes, suffer more than 30,000 deaths and a higher per capita death rate than any country in the world -- and then, after all that, get hailed as a hero.

If it worked for Cuomo, why not every other governor in the land?