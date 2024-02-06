National media continue groupthink liberalism

It's universally accepted that the major media giants -- with the exception of Fox News -- are blatantly liberal, anti-Trumpers.

Even Fox has a handful of liberal-leaning anchors who loudly question the President.

But my question is why these mainstream media moguls remain in lockstep with the socialist left.

Is it geography?

Major media big wigs are coastal residents with little knowledge or interest in we little rural voters who know a cornfield when we see one.

Is it their educational background in Ivy League safe spaces that molds their political leanings?

It's surely no coincidence that the New York Times, Washington Post and the alphabet networks all work out of the identical playbook.

It's rampant intellectual incest that drives the mainstream media narrative.

There is an ever-present fear that going against the progressive party line will cause public ridicule and condemnation.

Former Missouri GOP guru Ed Martin learned that lesson recently. Martin was just fired from CNN because he called out hypocrites on the left.

Ed obviously didn't get the memo.

The left-stream media has become an echo chamber of highly organized and orchestrated efforts to undermine the Trump administration.