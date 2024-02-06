All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMay 16, 2018

NAFTA important to the nation and Missouri

As a member of the Missouri State Senate and Chairman of Missouri Vets4Energy, there is little that I can do to influence one of the most serious and immediate issues facing our state and nation, namely the Trump Administration's decision regarding the termination of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). However, like you, I can make my opinion known and that is the purpose of this opinion piece...

By Wayne Wallingford

As a member of the Missouri State Senate and Chairman of Missouri Vets4Energy, there is little that I can do to influence one of the most serious and immediate issues facing our state and nation, namely the Trump Administration's decision regarding the termination of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). However, like you, I can make my opinion known and that is the purpose of this opinion piece.

There is no question that NAFTA works for America and for Missouri. Trade with Mexico and Canada supports 11 million jobs, and has resulted in an annual growth of $127 billion, according to recent studies. The U.S. oil and natural gas industry is a major component of that economic growth. In 2016, the U.S. sold 650 million barrels of crude oil and refined products to Canada and Mexico which supports our energy security and reinforced the buffer that U.S. production provides against overseas disruptions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Key federal negotiators of NAFTA must maintain provisions relating to the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) which ensures that U.S. companies' investments in Canada and Mexico are protected and providing American businesses operating across borders a guarantee that the same property and due process protections found in the U. S. Constitution will remain in place.

Closer to home, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, termination of this agreement could jeopardize nearly 250,000 jobs in Missouri and $7.8 billion in revenues in our state (Kansas City Star Guest Commentary: Edward Hamberger, February 1, 2018). In that commentary, Mr. Hamberger who is President and CEO of the Association of American Railroads, writes that these benefits are "in large part due to the state's manufacturing and agricultural sectors, which railroads assist in a major way in moving products for production and sale. More than 90 percent of the state's motor vehicle manufacturing products go to Canada and Mexico."

NAFTA is one of those rare issues that both Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill can agree that this trade deal has been a success. I join them in urging the Trump Administration to continue this trade compact with our neighbors and urge them to include protections such as ISDS in the final compact.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford represents the 27th District in the Missouri Senate and is chairman of Missouri Vets4Energy.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tour...
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalizati...
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success
OpinionDec. 17
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, thanks to local crews
OpinionDec. 17
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, thanks to local crews
Prayer 12-17-24
OpinionDec. 17
Prayer 12-17-24
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
OpinionDec. 17
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy