NAFTA important to the nation and Missouri

Key federal negotiators of NAFTA must maintain provisions relating to the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) which ensures that U.S. companies' investments in Canada and Mexico are protected and providing American businesses operating across borders a guarantee that the same property and due process protections found in the U. S. Constitution will remain in place.

Closer to home, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, termination of this agreement could jeopardize nearly 250,000 jobs in Missouri and $7.8 billion in revenues in our state (Kansas City Star Guest Commentary: Edward Hamberger, February 1, 2018). In that commentary, Mr. Hamberger who is President and CEO of the Association of American Railroads, writes that these benefits are "in large part due to the state's manufacturing and agricultural sectors, which railroads assist in a major way in moving products for production and sale. More than 90 percent of the state's motor vehicle manufacturing products go to Canada and Mexico."

NAFTA is one of those rare issues that both Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill can agree that this trade deal has been a success. I join them in urging the Trump Administration to continue this trade compact with our neighbors and urge them to include protections such as ISDS in the final compact.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford represents the 27th District in the Missouri Senate and is chairman of Missouri Vets4Energy.