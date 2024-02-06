My top 5 Democratic debate takeaways

I wasn't sure I would do it. While staying abreast, of course, of what is going on politically, I have had no interest in the last year of steeping myself fully into the mix-mess. I ended up doing it, though: I watched the second half of the first Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday night and all of the second debate on Thursday. Not much has changed since my semi-leave of absence. There I was again, caught up and commenting on social media.

Twenty candidates had the opportunity, 10 on each day, to answer questions about various issues. That's a trip in and of itself.

It's nearly impossible to hear much from any one person who is sharing the stage with so many. Some are standing around silent, making me wonder if they would be better served doing something else at that time. Others -- my sense is these are those who were considered the more viable candidates -- were allowed to push their way in or talk longer or more often than others.

The talking over one another and biting -- metaphoric, of course (at least for now) -- reminded me of a catfight. This was perfect for California Sen. Kamala Harris, who used this as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the bad behavior of her opponents:

"America does not want to witness a food fight; they want to know how we're going to put food on their table." Cute. And I'm not sure she's right. I think there's something in Americans that delights in these "food fights." It's entertainment.

I've often joked that years ago, God delivered me from soap operas and replaced them with political debates.

Here are some things that stood out in particular during the two nights:

1. When I returned home from church Wednesday night, the first debate was already in progress. It seemed that everyone who answered after I tuned in was speaking Spanish.

I love Spanish. A friend even gave me a Spanish-English Bible recently, which I enjoy. So don't misunderstand. It just struck me that the answers I first heard were in Spanish. I couldn't help but wonder if you had to be able to speak Spanish to participate in a debate for the U.S. presidency. But this was in Miami, and we all know the pandering that goes on in politics. I guess it's like the pandering that goes on when politicians speak to a black audience. All of a sudden, they develop this southern black dialect and carry hot sauce in their purses. All of a sudden, they "don't feel no ways tired" -- pronouncing it "tied." Ask Hillary.

2. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was pressing too hard. Almost from the start, she tried to jump in to comment.