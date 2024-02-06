MS-13: From El Salvador to your neighborhood

MS-13 gang members commit savage crimes -- beheading their targets with machetes, hacking off their hands, burning them to death, dismembering them.

Demonic acts. If you think these crimes won't happen where you live, keep reading.

The gang's rule is "kill, rape, control." Members are required to kill. MS-13 brings terror to neighborhoods and even schoolyards. In the New York City area, MS-13 has been linked to more than 65 murders since 2009. President Joe Biden could care less.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is cracking down, jailing tens of thousands of suspected gang members and causing others to flee that country. But not Biden.

He's shepherding migrants into the country and releasing them as fast as possible without vetting them for gang affiliations or criminal records.

The deadly consequences were on display May 23 when the House Judiciary Committee heard about the murder of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton. Hamilton was raped, stabbed and bludgeoned to death in July 2022. Local Maryland police arrested a 16-year-old MS-13 gang member. He had entered the U.S. just three months earlier and was welcomed into custody as an unaccompanied minor.

Had Border Patrol vetted him, they would have learned he had been arrested in El Salvador for "illicit association" with MS-13. Aberdeen, Maryland police found that out with one phone call to Salvadoran authorities.

When arrested, the teen had tattoos that linked him to MS-13. The House investigation concluded that federal authorities had "failed to implement basic screening and vetting measures" and showed "callous disregard for the safety of Americans."

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who served under former President Donald Trump and then Biden until August 2021, testified that the Biden administration is "laser-focused on expediting the processing and flow of migrants into the U.S." and "refused to accept the significant vulnerability this creates."

Any migrants under 18, or feigning to be, get kid-glove treatment by the Biden administration. No wonder the number of unaccompanied minors has surged more than 400% under Biden.

About 30% of MS-13 gang members arrested in recent years by Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors. It's a racket.

If you're thinking kids with teddy bears, you're mistaken. Over 70% of actual unaccompanied minors are teens ages 15 to 17, and some adults falsely pose as minors.