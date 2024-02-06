Mourning the loss social media wrought

I have always been an old-school kind of a girl. I've been called an old soul even when I was a young 'un. And, lately, I think the evidence is piling up.

I miss the days when people spoke in complete sentences, said, "Good morning" and asked, "How are you?" Now, I know it's been years -- if it ever happened -- since people who asked how someone is doing actually waited for a reply. In many cases -- probably most -- it was more of an expression, but at least, it was a complete expression. Now, not only do we not wait for a reply; we don't even ask. We don't even care. We don't even pretend to care. The younger folks may not even remember the time when people asked, cared or pretended to care.

We have lost so much in this texting/social media/280-character-limit culture.

I always thought I was pretty hip, you know? I could respectably keep up with the teenagers and 20-somethings. I was the middle school "cool" teacher, after all, and you know how that goes. Working with that age manages to keep you young -- while simultaneously aging you. It's an amazing talent they possess! Now that I am no longer in the classroom, it takes a little more effort to keep up. I'm still rather "with it," but I admit there are expressions I run into that require a Google search to decipher. Then, there are the expressions I know, but I find that knowing them doesn't make me like them. I love being down to earth and relatable, yes. I'm no stick in the mud. But I also love language and mourn its loss.

For some reason, I don't mind "SMH" and "LOL." They seem innocuous enough. But other terms just grate on me. Maybe some of these bug you, too, or maybe you have a few to add to the list.

"PTL." Does that sound familiar? If anything should be written out in its entirety, it seems "praise the Lord" would be it.

"GBU." It stands for "God bless you." Actually, I think it stands for "I want God to bless you, but I don't have time to write out those three -- long? -- words."