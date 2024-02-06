More thoughts on affirmative action

Following the Supreme Court decision finding preferential treatment, i.e., affirmative action, in college admissions unconstitutional, the president of Harvard issued a statement to "Members of the Harvard Community."

This statement tells us how those managing one of the nation's most prestigious universities understand justice, knowledge and learning.

First, let's consider what Harvard's president does not say, which is to recognize the importance of "equal protection."

The unconstitutionality of affirmative action, per the court, follows from the 14th Amendment requiring "equal protection of the laws."

Where does this idea of "equal protection" come from?

If we look in our Bible, in the book of Exodus, judges are directed to apply the law equally to all, and not give special treatment to the poor.

We know this is not because the Bible, which emphasizes the importance of charity and sensitivity to others, is indifferent to the unfortunate.

It is because it is not the job of the judge to determine outcomes -- that the world reflect his personal preferences -- but to apply the law.

But at Harvard, everyone is so smart that they feel they know what the world should look like. Good and evil are defined in the president's office at Harvard.

So, there is less interest in "equal protection" than achieving social outcomes that reflect how the president of Harvard thinks the world should be.

Per the president, "diversity and difference are essential to academic excellence." And "Harvard must be a place of opportunity."

But "diversity and difference," per Harvard's president, is about race and ethnicity, not about differences among unique individual human beings.

Back to the Bible, standing before the judge is a unique human being with personal responsibility to follow the law. The person's color, gender or bank account is not the issue. Personal behavior is.

Let's consider two areas of ethnic differences.