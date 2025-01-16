"Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in."

—Martin Luther King Jr., March for Integrated Schools, April 18, 1959

Words that inspire, that compel action. Our great orators use words to champion causes and propel us forward. In our nation’s history, few orators have rivaled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His speeches soared. His phrases struck. His messages resonated.

As his words echoed through the city streets and countryside vistas, King followed them with actions. He went to jail for justice. He marched for freedom. He died for equality.

That’s why Monday, Jan. 20, we will mark a federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader. The holiday each year also serves as a National Day of Service.

In Cape Girardeau, various organizations will host a number of events.

They began Wednesday, Jan. 15, with the 23rd annual Birthday Extravaganza at Cape Girardeau Central High School and will continue through Thursday, Jan. 23.