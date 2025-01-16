"Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in."
—Martin Luther King Jr.,
March for Integrated Schools,
April 18, 1959
•••
Words that inspire, that compel action. Our great orators use words to champion causes and propel us forward. In our nation’s history, few orators have rivaled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His speeches soared. His phrases struck. His messages resonated.
As his words echoed through the city streets and countryside vistas, King followed them with actions. He went to jail for justice. He marched for freedom. He died for equality.
That’s why Monday, Jan. 20, we will mark a federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader. The holiday each year also serves as a National Day of Service.
In Cape Girardeau, various organizations will host a number of events.
They began Wednesday, Jan. 15, with the 23rd annual Birthday Extravaganza at Cape Girardeau Central High School and will continue through Thursday, Jan. 23.
St. James AME Church, 516 North St., will host a community program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The Rev. James Turk will keynote the event.
Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., will host events starting Monday morning. The 40th annual Memorial Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m., featuring the Rev. Bobby Dean. A prayer for the nation event will start at 11:30 a.m., and the 24th annual Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit will follow at noon, with Elder Courtney Sanders slated to speak.
Anyone interested in attending either the breakfast or luncheon may reserve a seat by contacting Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or email mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.
A Humanitarian Day of Giving and Service event will go on throughout the day Monday. Items may be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre, 625 N. Kingshighway, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center.
The 27th annual Youth Gala will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at West Park Mall in front of JCPenney.
The annual MLK Jr. celebration at Southeast Missouri State University will feature keynote speaker Zaki Ali, a SEMO graduate and lawyer. Ali had begun a career in pharmaceutical sales but had a life-altering experience when his mother was wrongfully idicted and sentenced to federal prison. He went back to school, earned a law degree and has been a criminal defense, personal injury and immigration lawyer for more than two decades. The celebration will be Jan. 23, with doors at the Show Me Center opening at 5 p.m. and the program starting at 6 p.m.
We salute all those who organize these events, and we encourage anyone who can to attend as many as possible.
A part of King’s enduring legacy springs from these community-building activities that strengthen relationships and highlight our continued push for equality and justice for all.
