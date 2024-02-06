Mixed feelings to close Girl Scout property

The decision to sell a camp is not made lightly, and reactions to this decision are bound to be emotional. However, this is the best decision the board of directors could make. What we have come to better understand is that maintaining a vast number of properties often drains the financial resources needed to sustain all the programs that girls need. As a volunteer member of the board at GSMH, I fully support the decision made to close Cherokee Ridge. We made this decision with girls foremost in mind. This was a difficult decision, and it was the right decision.

This is not saying goodbye to outdoor adventures because it's not about one property, its buildings, or land. It's about the experiences the girls can have in adventure. Camping and outdoor opportunities are important components of the Girl Scout experience and that will not go away. It is my hope that as a community we can take a step back from the nostalgia inspired by the closing of a favorite camp and instead look forward to the promise that the Girl Scout Leadership Experience holds for girls, who are our future.

Linda Godfrey is board chair of Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland.