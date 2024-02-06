Mixed feelings to close Girl Scout property

As someone involved in Girl Scouting for over 50 years, I understand the mixed feelings many have since Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland's Board of Directors made its announcement to close Cherokee Ridge Program Center. Like most women who were Girl Scouts in their youth, I recall fondly the friendships made and outdoor adventures I've had. As parents and Girl Scout volunteers, we want to ensure that our children have the same opportunities for outdoor experiences. We even envision the same hiking excursions and campfire stories. While that is a sentimental thought, we must come to accept that GSMH must use its resources wisely.
Outdoor camping is but one of many opportunities offered to Girl Scouts. Today our girls are exposed to the sciences through new badges in cybersecurity, environmental stewardship, mechanical engineering, computer science, space science, and robotics. Girl Scouts are learning how to serve their local communities through the G.I.R.L. Agenda, a nonpartisan initiative to inspire, prepare, and mobilize girls to lead positive change through civic action. Girls are demonstrating extraordinary leadership through remarkable Take Action projects that have a sustainable impact in their communities as Gold Award Girl Scouts.
The decision to sell a camp is not made lightly, and reactions to this decision are bound to be emotional. However, this is the best decision the board of directors could make. What we have come to better understand is that maintaining a vast number of properties often drains the financial resources needed to sustain all the programs that girls need. As a volunteer member of the board at GSMH, I fully support the decision made to close Cherokee Ridge. We made this decision with girls foremost in mind. This was a difficult decision, and it was the right decision.
This is not saying goodbye to outdoor adventures because it's not about one property, its buildings, or land. It's about the experiences the girls can have in adventure. Camping and outdoor opportunities are important components of the Girl Scout experience and that will not go away. It is my hope that as a community we can take a step back from the nostalgia inspired by the closing of a favorite camp and instead look forward to the promise that the Girl Scout Leadership Experience holds for girls, who are our future.
Linda Godfrey is board chair of Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland.
