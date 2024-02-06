Missouri Teacher of the Year challenges others to 'do something'

Who inspired you growing up? Iï¿½m not talking about your parents, though certainly many can point to examples of family inspiration.

But there are others ï¿½ mentors, educators, coaches ï¿½ who at one time or another made an imprint on our lives.

That was a theme for Beth Davey, a Cape Girardeau native who teaches at Iveland Elementary in St. Louis.

Davey, 27, was named Missouri Teacher of the Year in September, an honor given to one teacher among Missouriï¿½s 520 school districts.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a huge honor to represent teachers and students across the state,ï¿½ Davey said in a recent telephone interview.

Sheï¿½s humble about the award and quick to point out those who inspired her during her formative years.

One of those individuals was first-grade math teacher Carol Reimann.

ï¿½I have had so many incredible teachers along the way, most of them within the Cape Girardeau public school system,ï¿½ Davey said. ï¿½I certainly do remember Carol Reimann as one of many teachers who invested in their students and really cared about our futures.ï¿½

Davey said she later would understand how good a teacher Reimann was, using the word ï¿½geniusï¿½ to describe her instructional technique in the classroom. But it was the personal touch to education that meant so much.

ï¿½I remember she was kind. She was warm. She gave individual attention to each student. For me, walking in that room, I had just transferred from a parochial school in St. Louis, and I was terrified to be in a classroom with people I didnï¿½t know. To be in a larger school, and I just remember her kindness.ï¿½

Reimann, too, was named the Missouri Teacher of the Year in 1997, 20 years before Davey would receive the honor. When Davey accepted the award in September, her first-grade teacher was there to celebrate with her.

Two other educators who inspired Davey to explore music education are Neil and Dina Casey, her band and choir directors at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

As she started her speech at the state awards program, Davey used what she called a ï¿½Caseyism,ï¿½ her affectionate term for wise sayings from Neil Casey.