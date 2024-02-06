Mississippi takes aim at Roe

Is the Supreme Court going to overrule Roe v. Wade? That's the question raised by a Mississippi abortion case soon to come before court.

"The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition," the attorney general of Mississippi, Lynn Fitch, writes in her brief.

As the brief was being filed, I was outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan, where I saw a young woman crying on a street corner after an abortion. Abortion hurts women and kills children. Shortly thereafter, another young woman walked out with a friend, who asked her if she was OK. She was not OK. And we're not OK with a near half-century of legal abortion in the United States of America. The Mississippi case is an opportunity for us to reflect on what we're doing with legal abortion in America.

Specifically in question is a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks, with exceptions for when the life or physical health of a mother is endangered, or in the case of severe, fatal abnormalities for an unborn child. Mississippi wants the court to throw out Roe and leave abortion legality up to the states. In states like New York, abortion would almost certainly remain. But it shouldn't.

To read the brief from Fitch is to face the horrible facts about abortion. Mississippi's Gestational Age Act points out some brutal realities: "The United States is one of a few countries that permit elective abortions after 20 weeks' gestation. After 12 weeks' gestation, 75% of all nations do not permit abortion except (in most instances) to save the life and to preserve the physical health of the mother."