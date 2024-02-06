Mazi Melesa Pilip: A fantastic Republican to replace George Santos

A special election will be held in New York's 3rd Congressional District on Feb. 13 to replace George Santos, world-class conman, who Republicans recently expelled on ethics charges.

Republicans have picked a uniquely exciting candidate to run for this now open seat in Mazi Melesa Pilip.

Pilip is a Black Orthodox Jew and a mother of seven children who arrived to Israel at age 12 from Ethiopia, grew up there, served as a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces and continued on to earn a degree in occupational therapy at Haifa University, where she met her husband, and then earned a master's in diplomacy and security at Tel Aviv University.

Her husband immigrated to Israel from Ukraine, and subsequently they moved to the U.S. where he continued his medical studies and now works as a cardiologist.

With five children and pregnant with twins, she ran two years ago for a seat in the Nassau County Legislature, won the seat — defeating a Democrat incumbent — and then was reelected, winning 60% of the vote.

Pilip effervesces her belief in the "American dream" and the importance to keep government limited, keep taxes low and fight crime. As an immigrant, she is particularly passionate about this issue and the importance to control our border.

She will run against Democrat Tom Suozzi, who held the seat for three terms before leaving in 2022 to enter the race for New York governor.

In an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Today, Pilip explained that she became motivated to enter American politics when flare-ups with Hamas produced antisemitism endangering her children to walk freely and openly as Jews in their neighborhood in New York.

"My story is the story of America and Israel together. Israel is a diverse state, there is not just one color, and in the U.S., any dream can become reality. ... This is my second immigration. I had to learn culture and a new language twice. It wasn't easy for me."

Pilip is a poster child who speaks forcefully, disabusing distortions and ignorance about Israel being spread, particularly on university campuses.

Recently, for instance, a program was held at UCLA labeled as an "Emergency Teach-In on the Crisis in Palestine". One of the UCLA professors depicted Israel as a "colonial power driven by an exclusionary racial ideology."