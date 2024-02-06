Marriage is a truth that cannot be redefined

The Respect for Marriage Act, codifying same-sex marriage as federal law, already decided as such by the Supreme Court in the Obergefell decision in 2015, has now passed the Senate and the House, and President Joe Biden will sign it into law.

Let's take a moment and consider what is going on.

Some view acceptance of same sex marriage as a bold new step to a freer and more just society. But, despite Gallup now showing 71% in favor of same-sex marriage, 58% of those who attend church weekly are opposed.

Only 17%, per Gallup, now say that they are satisfied with the direction of the country. According to the General Social Survey, the percentage of Americans, since 2000, saying they are "not too happy" has increased from 10% to 24%, and those saying they are "very happy" has decreased from 34% to 19%.

Clearly, many Americans sense there is something very wrong going on in our country.

May I propose that the eternal truths we receive through religion, now so widely rejected, are there because we need them?

Is freedom really about ideologues having license to rewrite our language and redefine our sacred institutions?

Some have found it politically expedient to use the once prohibition on interracial marriage as a rationale for showing the alleged unfairness of a prohibition on same-sex marriage.

But the bans on interracial marriage had nothing to do with our understanding of marriage.

The ban on interracial marriage, which the Supreme Court found unconstitutional in 1967, stemmed from the ban on interracial marriage in Virginia going back to 1924. That legislation was called The Racial Integrity Act. It was about racial purity. It had nothing to do with the definition of marriage.

In 1924, few did not accept that marriage was the sacred bond between a man and woman. The racists were concerned about a man and woman of different races entering into that sacred bond.