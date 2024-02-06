Manchin taking heat for what should be political normalcy

It's official: In the great existential battle between a return to normalcy and a new progressive era, normalcy is winning.

Recall that Joe Biden ran as a moderate in 2020, not just in the general election but also in the Democratic primaries. Biden triangulated off the Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren wing of the party, rejecting "defund the police," "Medicare for All" and the socialist label. In general, he did everything he could to reassure voters he wasn't the caricature radical the Republicans tried to paint him as.

And then victory went to Biden's head.

You could see it happen in real time. Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package was very popular, including with many Republican voters, and the congressional GOP offered little to no meaningful resistance to it. This gave the White House -- and the progressive pundits pushing Biden to "go big" -- the false impression that the rest of the Biden agenda would be equally popular. (It turned out that being sent large sums of cash with no strings attached is more popular than the more conventional Democratic fare.)

Also, Democrats took two Georgia Senate seats in a postelection runoff that likely would have gone Republican but for Donald Trump's "stop-the-steal" chaos. If Republicans had taken even one of those seats, they would control the Senate. Instead, Democrats suddenly had unified control of Congress.

Finally, on March 2, a group of liberal historians told Biden he had a shot at being a new FDR or LBJ and should go for it.

The only problem with all of this is that it was fatally detached from political reality. FDR and LBJ won landslides, had huge majorities in the House and Senate, and had considerable support from Republicans as well.

Biden had the narrowest majority possible in the Senate and very close to that in the House. His presidential coalition wasn't merely small by comparison, it was also arguably more divided. A significant number of his voters cast ballots against Trump more than for Biden, which is why the GOP actually picked up seats in the House.

Worse for Biden, several Democratic senators, most notably Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, aren't on board for a new New Deal or new progressive era.

Last week, Biden came close to admitting that reality wasn't getting his back.